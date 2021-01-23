Gift of the Givers offers help to families impacted by Booysens fire

JOHANNESBURG – Gift of the Givers was on site yesterday at the Booysens fire site which destroyed hundreds of shacks and left families homeless.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.

Emily Thomas, Gift of the Givers Johannesburg project manager, assisted disaster management, Metro police and the ward councillors, assessing the scale of destruction of the fire that started late afternoon.

Disaster management were efficient in putting out the blaze and found shelter for the women and children. While there were no fatalities, the fire destroyed 400 shacks, displacing 2 000 people.

These families are acting swiftly to secure their "land" and start rebuilding.