PRETORIA - A five-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was "impaled on a piece of wire" on Saturday afternoon at a residence in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 4pm, they found the mother carrying the little girl towards them, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement on Sunday.