File picture: ER24.

Carletonville - A nine-year-old girl was hospitalised following a freak accident at a school in Carletonville, ER24 said in a statement on Tuesday. "ER24 medics arrived on the scene at 3pm to find that a nine-year-old girl had impaled her hand on a palisade fence. Members of the public had gathered and were assisting the young patient."

The medics used a grinder supplied by a member of the public to remove a section of the fence, freeing the girl before they treated her at the scene, and then took her to a nearby hospital, ER24 said.

The girl had apparently tried to climb over the fence when she slipped and fell. Exact details of the incident are not known, ER24 said.

