Pretoria - Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has denounced the ongoing spate of gender-based violence in South Africa.
Addressing throngs of followers at the ECG's Iron Man Conference hosted at the Coca Cola Dome in Johannesburg this weekend, the charismatic preacher challenged men to actively protect women from violence.
"Let me send my sincere condolences to all the families that have lost relatives to gender-induced violence. God created man to protect women, but it’s painful to note that we, men, are not living [up] to that responsibility," he said.
“Today, I am here to tell you that no more gender-based violence. As men, let us protect our women. That is what God want us to be."
Last week, more than a thousand members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) marched against gender-based violence in Pretoria, amidst a surge in murders and sexual crimes against women and children.