Gogo, 75, who lived in her car was blocked by angry community from getting her RDP house

Johannesburg - Nonkululeko Nqulwana, 75, who was found living in her car earlier this year, was blocked by angry community members who would not allow for an RDP house to be handed over to her. The Department of Human Settlements and the Collen Mashwana Foundation worked together to ensure that Nqulwana receives a house, however a day that was meant to be joyful, quickly turned unpleasant for the pensioner, who has been hoping for a house since she applied in 1996.

Story continues below Advertisement

Savanna City community members said they too have been waiting for houses for years and therefore refused that Nqulwana be moved up in the waiting list and be given a home when many community members are still waiting. The Collen Mashwana Foundation had bought furniture and were ready to handover the keys to Nqulwana for her new home However, Nqulwana was forced to go back to Orange Farm due to safety concerns following the threats by the angry community.

The pensioner who has never had a place of her own, left the area with tears of sadness after coming so close to finally owning a home. Over the years she has had to rent and later live in her car after she could no longer afford rent and she has also lived in a shelter before her move to a shack in Orange farm. The Department of Human Settlements said they would hold a meeting on Wednesday to try to get a resolution to the matter.

Story continues below Advertisement