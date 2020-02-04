Cape Town - Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the short but impactful life of child AIDS activist Nkosi Johnson, who would have celebrated his 31st birthday.
Johnson was first thrust into the spotlight in 1997 when he was fighting to get into a school that rejected him on the basis of his HIV status.
He rose to international prominence in July 2000 when he delivered his self-written address to 10 000 delegates at the 13th International Aids Conference in Durban.
“Hi, my name is Nkosi Johnson,” he began. “I am 11 years old and I have full-blown Aids. I was born HIV-positive.”
Nkosi died on June 1, 2001, at the age of 12.