AIDS activist Nkosi Johnson, speaks during the official opening of the 13th International Aids Conference in Durban on July 9, 2000. File picture: Themba Hadebe/AP Cape Town - Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates the short but impactful life of child AIDS activist Nkosi Johnson, who would have celebrated his 31st birthday. Johnson was first thrust into the spotlight in 1997 when he was fighting to get into a school that rejected him on the basis of his HIV status. He rose to international prominence in July 2000 when he delivered his self-written address to 10 000 delegates at the 13th International Aids Conference in Durban. “Hi, my name is Nkosi Johnson,” he began. “I am 11 years old and I have full-blown Aids. I was born HIV-positive.” Nkosi died on June 1, 2001, at the age of 12.

At the time of his death, Johnson was the longest surviving child born HIV-positive in the country.

A number of Twitter users paid tribute to the late activist. Here is a look at some of their posts:

Nkosi Johnson would have turned 31 today 🙏🏾❤️ 🙇🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/t363yXzbGW — Irvin Pooe🌈 (@Irvinpooe) February 4, 2020

Remembering Nkosi Johnson, († 4/2/89). "Care for us and accept us — we are all human beings. We are normal. We have hands. We have feet. We can walk, we can talk, we have needs just like everyone else — don't be afraid of us — we are all the same."#aidsawareness #compassion — Alaric Lewis (@alariclewis) February 4, 2020

“Hello my Name is Nkosi Johnson and I am HIV positive” - I can’t believe they made him say that. https://t.co/3efvUzU62L — Grootman (@Siinazo) February 4, 2020

"Do all you can with what you have, in the time you have, in the place you are" ~ Xolani Nkosi Johnson



Rest in Eternal Power brave one pic.twitter.com/80CIYA1cgW — Monique Weits (@Moniqueweits) February 4, 2020

Long live the spirit if Nkosi Johnson ✊ https://t.co/6n9Sq4kp9P — How I Aced Matric (@PhiweMadonsela) February 4, 2020