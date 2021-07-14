Google Maps now has a riot function with a live tracker for Gauteng

Gauteng residents are now able to track where riots and looting are happening on Google Maps. This will help residents travelling in and around Gauteng to avoid the no-go areas in the province

“Red areas are no-go areas for EMS as it is not safe. Do not make changes unless verified and sent through to the creator,” reads the feature. Click here to access the map. For the past five days parts of Gauteng have been hit by large-scale riots and looting. Some of the Gauteng areas where violence has flared include Daveyton, Benoni, Tembisa, Sebokeng, Thokoza, Alberton, Soweto and Alexander.

“We are having sporadic protests in Thokoza by hostels, in Primrose area, in Katlehong by Sotonga Mall. In Alberton on corner Union and Radio streets. So we urge motorists and pedestrians to please be careful, especially around Phumlani Mall at Usave centre, Thembi Mall and Isithama section in Tembisa,” says Thabiso Makgato, Ekurhuleni metro police. In a statement on Monday, the Gauteng government appealed to residents to desist from acts of violence. “The volatility had prevented people from getting to work and disrupted services across the province. Some Covid-19 vaccination sites have been closed and Emergency Medical Services teams have been prevented from responding to distress calls,” the statement read.