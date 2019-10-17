Picture: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has welcomed the conviction of veteran playwright Welcome Msomi in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, saying the R8 million he stole from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP) be recovered. Msomi, 76, was found guilty on 61 counts of theft on Tuesday.

"The department wishes to note that while it considers justice to have been done in this matter in the form of the conviction of Mr Msomi, this is not the end of the matter as far as it is concerned.

"The department is aware that the trustees of the LLLP will continue with the legal action, through the courts and collaborating with law enforcement institutions, to ensure full recovery of the funds stolen by Mr. Msomi," the department said in a statement.

The LLLP was started by the department in 2018 for the country's legends in the arts, culture and heritage. A trust was then set up to empower the legends who include Letta Mbulu, Wally Serote, Abigail Kubheka, Babs Mlangeni and Don Mattera.