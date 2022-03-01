Government starts country wide tour to address teenage pregnancies

Pretoria - The Department of Social Development has started its round-table discussions around the country to strengthen the existing child protection system to prevent teenage pregnancy. The discussions began on Tuesday in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.

The discussions aim to target districts that recorded the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the past two years from the four provinces, namely KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. Statistics South Africa revealed that the country recorded 34 587 teenagers who gave birth in the 2020/21 financial year. Acting chief director of the department Neliswa Cekiso said the high number of teenage pregnancies should be a cause for concern.

“Teenage pregnancy is a multifaceted problem that requires a comprehensive intervention.” Cekiso said that in 2019, KZN recorded 671 deliveries by children between the ages of 10 and 14, and 661 deliveries in 2020. In the Eastern Cape in 2019 there were 671 deliveries in the 10- to 14-year age group and in 2020 there were 661 deliveries.

The 15- to 19-year-old age group recorded 17 211 deliveries in 2019 in the Eastern Cape and 17 740 in 2020. Cekiso highlighted that daily reported abuse disclosed by a child to a mandatory or non-mandatory adult, whether it happened a long time ago or recently, needed to be taken seriously and, most importantly, reported to the police or the Department of Social Development. “We all have an obligation as communities, parents, caregivers, teachers and health professionals to report suspected child abuse cases,” said Cekiso.

Noluthando Gwiji from the Eastern Cape Department of Health said there were interventions and continuous campaigns by the department, but the numbers were not going down, which should be a serious concern for the country. In December last year, the Department of Education set out a new policy which aims to reduce teenage pregnancy. The policy suggests that schools will have to send police reports if the pregnant girl is under the age of 16 and the father of the child is older than 16.