Government unable, unwilling to ensure the safety of citizens - TLU

JOHANNESBURG - Government needs to outsource the management of the basic state responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans if it cannot itself handle this task efficiently, agricultural union TLU SA said on Saturday.

"It is clear to TLU SA, along with all law-abiding citizens, that the South African government is either unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of its citizens," TLU SA president Henry Geldenhuys said in a statement.

“We experience the South African government’s inability to protect us in every aspect of society. South Africans aren’t safe at home, at work, on holiday, in cities, towns, rural areas, or on farms," he said.

The majority of South Africans were living in fear, while targeted and vulnerable groups such as farmers bore the brunt of it, Geldenhuys said. He said farmers were on the front line in the war against crime in South Africa.

Geldenhuys said that TLU SA was working on proposed policy changes that would allow safety and security expenses to be totally tax-deductible.