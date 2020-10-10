Government unable, unwilling to ensure the safety of citizens - TLU
JOHANNESBURG - Government needs to outsource the management of the basic state responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of all South Africans if it cannot itself handle this task efficiently, agricultural union TLU SA said on Saturday.
"It is clear to TLU SA, along with all law-abiding citizens, that the South African government is either unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of its citizens," TLU SA president Henry Geldenhuys said in a statement.
“We experience the South African government’s inability to protect us in every aspect of society. South Africans aren’t safe at home, at work, on holiday, in cities, towns, rural areas, or on farms," he said.
The majority of South Africans were living in fear, while targeted and vulnerable groups such as farmers bore the brunt of it, Geldenhuys said. He said farmers were on the front line in the war against crime in South Africa.
Geldenhuys said that TLU SA was working on proposed policy changes that would allow safety and security expenses to be totally tax-deductible.
The TLU SA is also demanding that crime-fighting efforts be radically improved to such an extent that all South Africans would be safe anywhere in the country.
"If it cannot handle this task efficiently, the government should outsource the management of this basic state responsibility. We urge all South Africans fed up with the government’s inability to guarantee our safety to support this project.
“Fellow South Africans who do not understand our predicament should wake up. Those overseas blind to the facts due to the government’s false international propaganda should take note. It is now time for us to protect ourselves,” Geldenhuys said.
African News Agency