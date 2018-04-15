Pretoria - About 45 239 applications for grade 1 and 8 classes for 2019 have been completed in the first hour of the online system going live.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyanza Lesufi on Monday said the ongoing online registration will assist to identify schools that need a "language change".

"Even if you don't have money, your child will go to the school you want them to go to."

Parents have until 28 May to apply for their child using the online registration system.



The department also has a YouTube channel which will assist parents to complete online registrations.

