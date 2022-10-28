Grade 1 Curro pupil knocked down, killed in school parking lot

Johannesburg - A Grade 1 pupil at Curro Thatchfield, in Centurion, died after she was knocked down in the school parking lot. According to Craig van Aswegen from Emergency Medical Solutions, they were called to the school on Wednesday, at around 7 am, after a Grade 1 pupil was knocked down by a vehicle in the school parking lot.

“On arrival at the school, there were numerous other emergency services on site. A Grade 1 pupil had been knocked by a vehicle and sustained a serious head injury. “The child was assessed on scene and there was nothing more that could be done, and she was declared deceased on scene. “This unfortunate incident is being investigated by the SAPS,” said van Aswegen.

In a statement, the school confirmed the incident. “Curro Holdings confirms that a Grade 1 learner at Curro Thatchfield, Centurion, tragically passed away after an incident involving a car accident in the school’s parking lot. “Curro’s deepest sympathy and thoughts are with the family and all involved in this terrible tragedy,” the statement read.

The school said counsellors were on site to support learners and staff. It said the safety and security of Curro’s learners and staff members remains its top priority and, where possible, the group takes a proactive approach in seeking to prevent incidents of this nature. “The incident is currently being handled by the South African Police Service,” the school said.

