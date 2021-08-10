Grade 1 pupil raped at Gauteng school

JOHANNESBURG - A Grade 1 pupil was raped at a school in Soshanguve, Tshwane, allegedly by a general assistant working at the school. The incident is said to have happened on Monday last week at Khensani Primary School, the day all primary school pupils were to start attending school on a full-time basis instead of on alternate days.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education, Steve Mabona, said initial reports indicated that the incident occurred during school hours when the child requested to use the bathroom. “The girl learner informed her mother on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in the evening, that she was allegedly raped by a general assistant at the school.” MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said the news has both angered and disturbed him.

“We always strive to make our schools safe havens for our learners and are angry that a young girl has, allegedly, been raped at one of our schools. We call on everyone with any information that can help in this matter to contact law enforcement agencies,” Lesufi said. “Our psycho-social unit has already visited the school and offered support to the family of the learner. We can further confirm that the learner received medical attention and is not back at school yet.” A case has been opened with the police (SAPS case: 57/08/2021).

“We condemn any actions which place our learners in danger and will continue to call on the police to act swiftly on such matters so that we can continue to ensure that our schools are safe for all learners,” Lesufi said. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makkhubele said the man had not been arrested and his identity was unknown. Last most month, a 5-year-old boy in Grade R was allegedly sexually molested and raped by an older boy at a school in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

It was reported that the child’s transport driver had called the 5-year-old boy’s mother informing her that he could not find boy at the spot where he usually waited for transport. The woman said she rushed to the school and found her son waiting with the principal. She said while on the way home she asked her son what had happened, and only when she pressured him, he alleged that he was in a toilet where an older boy had ordered him to perform oral sex on him.