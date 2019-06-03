File picture: SAPS Twitter

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to a high school in Turffontein after a Grade 10 pupil was reportedly stabbed to death by his fellow schoolmates. According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the incident happened just outside Forest High school.

It's believed the pupil was stabbed by two Grade 8 pupils. The pupil's body is still at the scene.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, asked to comment on the incident, told IOL he was on his way to the scene.

Monday's incident comes a few months after a pupil at Mondeor High School was stabbed to death while on his was way to school.

Three pupils, one aged 13 and two others aged 15, were arrested in connection with Khulani Mathebula's murder.

All three have since appeared at the Juvenile Court in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

* This is a developing story