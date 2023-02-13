Grade 11 girl dies after car packed with 14 pupils overturns in Soweto

Pretoria - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has expressed dismay following the death of a Grade 11 pupil from one of two Protea Glen Secondary Schools. The pupil died during a scholar transport accident on Monday morning.

“We are dismayed by the news of a tragic incident which has taken the life of one of our learners. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the learner’s family for their loss,” said Chiloane. “We also wish those learners who were injured by the accident a speedy recovery.” Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said a Toyota Condor was packed with 14 pupils when driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

“According to information at our disposal at this stage, the incident occurred on Monday morning on the R599 Randfontein Road in Protea Glen. It is reported that this was a private scholar transport, a Toyota Condor, which was transporting 14 learners from Protea Glen Secondary School 1, Protea Glen Secondary School 2 and Faranani Primary School to begin the school day,” said Mabona. “It is alleged that the scholar transport driver lost control of the vehicle after the car ahead was seen to be taking a turn, but decided to continue straight. This caused the scholar transport to overturn. “Unfortunately, this accident resulted in the death of a Grade 11 girl learner,” said Mabona. He said of the 13 other pupils on board, three were in a critical condition while 10 sustained injuries.

The 13 injured pupils were transported to different medical facilities. “Our psycho-social support team went to the scene of the accident, where they met with the family of the deceased learner,” said Mabona. “They extended their support to the family and managed to schedule counselling sessions with them before proceeding to different schools to further assist those who have been left traumatised by the incident.”

In October, the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) impounded a Nissan Livina which was transporting at least 20 pupils to school, along the Golden Highway. “While conducting a roadside check at Golden Highway and Union Avenue in Eldorado Park, JMPD operations officers stopped a maroon Nissan Livina transporting schoolchildren,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told IOL at the time. “Upon inspection, officers found 20 learners packed in the vehicle. It was also discovered that the vehicle's licence disc had expired and that the braking system was not functioning properly.”