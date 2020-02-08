Johannesburg - A Grade 12 girl allegedly stabbed a Grade 8 boy to death on Friday afternoon, the Gauteng Department of Education said on Saturday.

According to Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the girl pupil is from the Fochville Secondary School, while the Grade 8 boy is from Thutokitso Secondary.

The two schools are near each other.

The news of the Grade 8 pupil’s death follows closely after at least four pupils died in various incidents in Gauteng schools this week.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed for divine intervention.

“We have no option but to call upon all spiritual denominations to come together and lead us in prayer, indeed we plead for divine intervention,” said Lesufi in a statement on Friday.

Mabona said the department’s psychosocial teams would be dispatched to the two schools on Monday.

Police in Fochville were unable to immediately confirm the case.

IOL