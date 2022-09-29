Grade 6 pupil dies after falling under moving bus

Pretoria - A Grade 6 pupil at Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Ga-Mohale, Mogale City, died on Thursday after he allegedly fell under a moving scholar transport bus.
Gauteng Education MEC Mr Panyaza Lesufi said he was devastated about the incident.
“We are utterly devastated by this tragic incident, and we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family and school community at large,” Lesufi said.
“Reports allege that pupils were fighting inside a scholar transport bus when the Grade 6 boy allegedly fell out of the vehicle and was unfortunately ran over by it,” said Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.
Mabona said department officials had already been to the learner’s home to pay their respects, and the psycho social team will be dispatched to the school on Friday to provide necessary support.
“Police are Investigating the circumstances surrounding this saddening incident,” Mabona added.
IOL