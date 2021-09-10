Grade 7 schoolgirl allegedly stabs Grade 9 Alex High pupil to death

AN Alexandra High School Grade 9 pupil was stabbed to death by a Grade 7 female pupil from a neighbouring school on Thursday night, leading to Gauteng Education MEC Mr Panyaza Lesufi condemning the incident. The Department of Education in Gauteng said the Grade 9 pupil killed by the Grade 7 pupil from Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra at about 7pm.

The incident took place outside of the school premises. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil died at a local hospital after the stabbing.. “It is alleged that the victim was stabbed by a Grade 7 learner from Pholosho Secondary School, also in Alexandra, and that the incident occurred in the township at around 7pm in the evening.

“According to information at our disposal, the deceased learner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The matter has since been handed over to the police for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding this horrific incident. “Our psycho-social unit has been dispatched to Alexandra High School to provide support and counselling to all who are affected by this fatal incident. This process will continue on Monday, September 13,” said Mabona. This is the second stabbing incident among pupils in less than a week in Alexandra.

Last week, Qhayiya Ngaye, a pupil from Pholosho Secondary was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old from the same school. The murder-accused pupil has since handed himself over to police. Commenting on the recent stabbing incident, Lesufi again condemned the violent killing.