Graeme College has paid a touching tribute to Eusebius McKaiser. The celebrated political analyst, broadcaster, author and social commentator died at the age of 44, after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure at his Sandton home this week.

In a post on social media, his former high school described McKaiser as "a brilliant mind, and a passionate soul", adding that his name was "synonymous with intelligence and eloquence". "Eusebius was a student at Graeme College from 1992 to 1996, his high school years. In his final year at Graeme College, such was his standing among his fellow students that he was elected to the position of Deputy head prefect and, as such, had to present a report at the annual prizegiving. “He would have been the first to admit that he was not a ‘sporty’ type but he was determined to take advantage of the opportunities that his new situation presented. If it involved chess or public speaking, Eusebius was sure to be part of it.

“The school magazine contains numerous contributions by Eusebius, in English as well as Afrikaans. The prize giving list from his matric year shows that he was the top academic in his group, winning the prizes for English, Afrikaans, mathematics, history and music," the post read.

"Eusebius was not just a former learner; he was a beacon of intellectual prowess, compassion, and unwavering dedication to the pursuit of truth. As we reflect on his life and legacy, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on our lives and the world around him," the school said. The post continued; "Eusebius’ early death has come as a great shock to the school community. His colleagues in journalism, activism and political commentary, all speak of his ability to make people question their points of view and of his razor-sharp intellect. “We are proud that he was able to start his journey at Graeme College. The school is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Eusebius contributed a few pages of reminiscence to a book we produced to mark the occasion. We appreciate the honesty of his comments and his ability to highlight issues that need resolution."

Eusebius McKaiser speaking at the launch of his new book, ‘Run Racist Run: Journeys Into The Heart Of Racism at the District Six Museum’. l DAVID RITCHIE The school said it would remember McKaiser as a fearless truth seeker, a compassionate advocate and a mentor and friend.