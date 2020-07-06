Grief-stricken Paul Mashatile goes into self-quarantine

Earlier on Monday, the Mashatile family appealed for virtual prayers and called on people to refrain from visiting the homestead.

Johannesburg - The ANC has announced that the party's grief-stricken treasurer general Paul Mashatile has gone into self-quarantine, just a day after the passing of his wife Ellen Manzi was announced.

Mashatile's wife died on Sunday just a week after the family buried Paul’s mother, Marriam Nomvula, who was 82 at her time of death.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Mashatile was going into quarantine after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

“This situation will allow him to observe the 14-day quarantine period to enable him and family to monitor his health and determine if he is safe as a prescribed practice and in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

“Yesterday, the ANC conveyed condolences to its Treasurer General Paul Mashatile and his family following the loss of his wife Manzi Mashatile after a long illness.

“The Treasurer General’s self-quarantine will therefore run parallel to the mourning period and that he will continue to partake in this process through virtual platforms allowing for engagement without physical contact,” said Mabe.

The ANC has also called for members of the public to refrain from visiting the family homestead.

“Family members have been identified who will have minimal contact with people who will visit the family.

“Due to this challenge and during this difficult period for the Mashatile family we urge the public to minimize direct contact and to give the treasurer-general and his family the necessary space and privacy,” said Mabe.

Earlier, Mashatile family spokesperson Keith Khoza said the Mashatile family was humbled by the messages of support it had received since the death of Manzi Ellen on Sunday.

“The support has so far comforted the family as it tries to come to terms with the loss of a loved one.

“The family wants to appeal to all those intending to personally convey messages to assist in observing the Covid-19 regulations.

“To this end we appeal for non-contact support through means at our disposal including prayers.

“Your support will always be treasured and valued,” said Khoza.

Funeral announcements were yet to be finalised, but the family said the family would communicate arrangements in consultation with the governing party.

IOL