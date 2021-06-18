Guard convicted of murdering Gauteng man while enforcing lockdown rules

Pretoria –A former metro police officer who was working as a security guard has been convicted for the murder of Vosloorus man Sibusiso Amos while enforcing regulations during the level 5 Covid-19 lockdown last year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday. “The family of Sibusiso Amos, who was fatally shot by a security officer in March 2020 at Vosloorus when Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers were enforcing level 5 lockdown regulations, received justice following the conviction of Siphiwe George Ndlovu,” NPA Gauteng spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“Ndlovu was found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition by the High Court (in Johannesburg).” Amos was shot inside the yard at his home after an argument with the EMPD officers who were chasing patrons from a nearby tavern. “Three children that were in the house were also wounded during the shooting. Amos was shot at close range by live ammunition whilst standing behind a locked burglar gate. The bullet was fired from one of the EMPD officers' shot gun,” Mjonondwane said.

Ndlovu told the court during his trial that he had picked up the gun after the EMPD officer carrying it fell down under attack from community members. “He then saw a scuffle inside the yard between Amos and EMPD officers. He approached and fired shots towards Amos to scare him off in order to stop the scuffle,” said Mjonondwane. State advocate Rolene Barnard argued that Ndlovu was a former police officer who was knowledgeable about handling guns and the precautionary measures to take when using firearms.

Barnard also asked the court to consider that Amos was shot “in the sanctity of his own home, unarmed and without any provocation”. The court rejected Ndlovu's evidence as highly improbable and accepted that of state witnesses in the case, Mjonondwane said. The case was postponed to June 29 for arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.