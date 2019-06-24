Two cash-in-transit guards were treated following a heist in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg on Thursday, ER24 said in a statement. File picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Two cash-in-transit guards were treated following a heist in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg on Thursday, ER24 said in a statement. When the paramedics arrived at the scene, they found a cash-in-transit vehicle had mounted the pavement in Commissioner Street outside the Krugersdorp police station.

“Upon assessment paramedics found the passenger inside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his arm,” the paramedics said.

ER24 said that he was treated on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

They said the driver, who was had gone into the police station had no visible injuries but was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical assessment.

ER24 said the exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known.

“However, it is understood that the incident took place along another route and the driver of the vehicle managed to make it to the police station in Krugersdorp while being chased.

“The police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation into the matter,” the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)