Guards in court after tow truck driver killed and R1m found in their van after cash heist

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Three G4S security guards were expected to appear in court on Monday after over R1 million was found in their vehicle and a tow truck driver shot dead following a cash-in-transit heist. The men, aged 25, 28, and 40, have been charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen money, perjury, and defeating the end of justice charges. They were expected to appear before the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court. Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu of the Hawks said the security armoured vehicle was driving towards Roodepoort on Ontdekkers Road on Friday when suspects driving in different vehicles forced it to stop. Mulamu said allegations were the suspects pointed firearms at the armoured vehicle driver and his crew, and forced them out of the vehicle.

“They allegedly disarmed the crew of their service rifle and pistols, detonated explosives to the armoured vehicle to access cash inside the safe. Suspects fled with undisclosed amount of money in getaway BMW, Ford Ranger and a Mercedes-Benz.

“Chase ensued and a shoot-out between the suspects and a tow truck driver occurred. The tow truck driver was shot and fatally wounded,” she said.

Mulamu said a multi-disciplinary approach-driven investigated the matter and they found over R1 million under the seat of the armoured vehicle that had been attacked by the suspects.

She said they also found over R2m hidden in dustbins lined in front of houses not far from where the vehicle had been attacked.

Amongst other seized items, she said, police recovered an R5 rifle which the suspects had allegedly disarmed from the security crew and abandoned while fleeing after the tow truck driver was shot dead.

“The security van crew were taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested. Outstanding suspects are sought and investigations continue,” she said.

IOL