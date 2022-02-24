Guards shot, robbed of firearms and cellphones at Eskom’s Winterveld substation

Durban – Three security guards at the Eskom Winterveld substation were shot and robbed of their firearms and cellphones, Eskom confirmed on Thursday. The utility’s safety, health, environment, quality and security manager in Gauteng, Kith Maitisa, said at the weekend, the two armed response security guards went to the substation to join colleagues who were based there for a routine patrol.

“At about 22.30pm on Sunday, the two guards based at the station opened the gate for the two guards to leave the substation. As the two security guards were about to get into their vehicle to drive off, four suspects suddenly appeared, shooting randomly while advancing towards the four guards. Three of the guards sustained gunshot wounds and were robbed of their firearms and cellphones. The four suspects fled the scene, but one of the guards managed to report the incident to their control room,” Maitisa said. The injured guards were treated at the Legae Mediclinic and were discharged the next day.

Maitisa condemned the incident. “We request the public to provide any information that can lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved. We are encouraging people to report suspicious activities anonymously to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22 (toll-free) or to their nearest police station. “The case is under investigation by Eskom and police,” Maitisa said.