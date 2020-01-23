Johannesburg - The Road Traffic Management Corporation has ‘invited’ a motorist filmed speeding at over 300km/h to hand themselves over to the police.

In a tweet, the RTMC said they knew who the motorist was and that they had their Midrand address.

“The speeding motorist has been identified by our traffic authorities. He must come forward and present himself or we will visit him at his place of resident in Midrand,” the RTMC tweeted.

Adv. Makhosini Msibi speaking about the #300km speedster . pic.twitter.com/kilt4pQPjJ — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 23, 2020

The speeding motorist has been identified by our traffic authorities. He must come forward and present himself OR we will visit him at his place of resident in MIDRAND. @Abramjee @_ArriveAlive https://t.co/3vZOd7mpH1 — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 23, 2020

The video of the believed Audi R8 went viral on social media when crime activist Yusuf Abramjee posted it on social media recently.

It is understood that the video was filmed on a section of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The motorist has been widely condemned for the video, with many describing it as a reckless act.

FESTIVE SPEEDING

Meanwhile, the RTMC also revealed the five top speeds that motorists had been nabbed doing during the festive season.

The fastest speed was recorded in the Free State, where a motorist was arrested for driving at 248km/h on the R730 highway in Welkom. He was driving in a 100km/h zone at the time. The motorist was released on warning by a magistrate, the RTMC said.

The second fastest speed was also in the Free State, at 221km/h on the N1. He was released on R1000 bail after his December 13 arrest.

This was followed by 220km/h on the N4 highway in Gauteng on December 3 last year, where the motorist was arrested and also released on R1000 bail.

In Limpopo, the fifth fastest vehicle was apprehended doing a speed of upto 218km/h. That motorist, according to traffic authorities, was released on 'free bail' after being nabbed on the N1 near Westerberg, on January 13.

