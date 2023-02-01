Have you seen this man? Rape and attempted murder suspect on the run since July 2021

Johannesburg – AfriForum's private prosecuting unit has expressed concern at policing efforts to arrest a wanted rape and attempted murder suspect, Mbongiseni Welcome Zwane, who has been on the run since July 2021. Zwane is accused of allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, when he forcefully took her to a guest house and raped her.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly wounded the victim about two months later, when he shot her with a firearm. Barry Bateman, a spokesperson for the AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit, said the victim had opened a rape case against Zwane at the Cleveland SAPS. Bateman said the handling of the Zwane case, which was categorised as gender-based violence, was in complete contrast to the case of a deputy police commissioner who was robbed of his private firearm, a luxury watch and several other valuables while reportedly running errands in Midrand.

The suspects in the top cop’s case were arrested within 24 hours. Said Bateman: “Why was the cold case unit not roped in to track down the alleged rapist and attempted murderer Mbongiseni Welcome Zwane? “The Private Prosecution Unit urges the police to exercise the same zeal and determination shown in arresting the (police) general’s attackers, towards tracing a suspect in a brutal case of gender-based violence.

“Zwane has evaded the police for 18 months, while his alleged victim hides for her safety. The stark disparity in the allocation of resources and effort re-enforces the public’s perception that crimes against women are simply not seen as a priority,” said Bateman. Bateman explained that they became involved in the case when the rape and attempted murder victim’s employee approached the AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit to represent the complainant. Bateman said the young woman had since resigned from her employment and fled to a place of safety.

In contrast, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni’s suspects, were apprehended within 24 hours. In a police statement, the SAPS said teams from Crime Intelligence, the provincial cold case investigation unit, Johannesburg Metro K9 unit, Vision Tactical SIU and Tracker Connect, were all utilised to hunt down the suspects. Anyone with information about Zwane’s location is requested to call the Cleveland SAPS on 011 622 5680.