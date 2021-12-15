Have you seen this woman? Cops want her for allegedly scamming investors of R10 million

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Wednesday requested assistance from community members to locate a woman who is alleged to have scammed unsuspecting investors for an accumulative amount of approximately R10 million. "It is alleged that from June 2019 to date, Swereen Govender lured family and friends to invest in her Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business by promising lucrative dividends in return," said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Further investigation revealed that Govender initially paid minimum dividends to investors and then completely stopped at a later stage. Police said he has allegedly been lying to her investors that she cannot be contacted as she has been placed in a witness protection programme. "Multiple cases have been registered at various police stations in Gauteng which are now referred to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation in Germiston for further investigation," said Naidoo.

The investigation team further revealed that Govender created fraudulent suppliers’ certificates from different government departments for the personal protection equipment. "Govender has since been positively linked and is wanted on these fraud cases in Gauteng some of which cases she is alleged to have taken people's life savings, retirement and disability pensions, etc, leaving these people absolutely destitute," said Naidoo. The SAPS has once again reminded community members to be extremely cautious when investing money with individuals.

"If an offer appears too good to be true, know that it probably is and one should rather consider investing one's capital with long standing reputable investment companies," said Naidoo. A warrant has been issued for Govender's arrest and the investigation team circulated her on the local and international movement control system. "Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ms Govender or anyone who has fallen prey to Govender's scam are urged to come forward with information to the investigating officer, Captain John Marepa on 082 822 6351," said Naidoo.