Hawks arrest former senior Gauteng Health officials over R1.2bn tender fraud
Johannesburg: The Hawks have arrested former senior Gauteng Department of Health officials for alleged R1.2 billion tender irregularities committed in 2007
The four were arrested on Thursday morning. They are a former head of department who was also an accounting officer at the time, chief director of information communication and technology, head of supply chain management and the deputy director for executive support.
They are accused of receiving kickbacks for their role in ensuring that the contract was awarded to an undeserving entity and have been charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
According to the Hawks, the case emanates from February 2007 where the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) submitted a proposal to continue with an information technology maintenance programme at the department.
The Hawks’s Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the total cost of a project like that was not meant to be over R57 million for a period of three years.
“The contract was instead awarded to a private entity at a whooping cost of around R1.2bn without following due tender procedures.
“Two private company directors who unduly benefited from the tender are yet to be charged along together with their two companies. The said directors are reportedly outside of the country but steps have already been initiated to ensure that they are accounted for,” Nkwalase said.
The four were expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialiased Commercial Crime Court on Thursday. | IOL