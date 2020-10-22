Hawks arrest former senior Gauteng Health officials over R1.2bn tender fraud

Johannesburg: The Hawks have arrested former senior Gauteng Department of Health officials for alleged R1.2 billion tender irregularities committed in 2007

The four were arrested on Thursday morning. They are a former head of department who was also an accounting officer at the time, chief director of information communication and technology, head of supply chain management and the deputy director for executive support.

They are accused of receiving kickbacks for their role in ensuring that the contract was awarded to an undeserving entity and have been charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

According to the Hawks, the case emanates from February 2007 where the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) submitted a proposal to continue with an information technology maintenance programme at the department.

The Hawks’s Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the total cost of a project like that was not meant to be over R57 million for a period of three years.