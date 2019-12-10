File photo: Pexels

Pretoria - A fourth suspect -- allegedly part of a syndicate claiming to be prophets which swindled Northern Cape community members of approximately R1.4 million has been arrested, the South African Police Service's elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks said on Tuesday. "The Hawks serious commercial crime investigating unit with the assistance of serious organised crime investigating unit arrested a 26-year-old foreign national who is linked to the syndicate that defrauded members of the community approximately R1.4 million," said Hawks Northern Cape provincial spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

"Previously, three foreign nationals were arrested in Kimberley in October 2019 for alleged fraud and they were released on R20 000 bail each. The suspects purported to be prophets assisting community members with their financial and health-related issues. Members were instructed to resign from work and bring all their pension funds to them so it can be increased to millions of rands."

She said the unsuspecting victims lost around R1.4 million.

The latest suspect to be arrested is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Thursday.