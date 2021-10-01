Hawks arrest Joburg financial manager for R2m fraud

Pretoria – A 54-year-old man has appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court charged with fraud of about R2.2 million, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Friday. “It is alleged that Christiaan Frederick van Wyk created fraudulent payment transactions between 2012 and 2018 when he was working at a Melrose based company, PEG Holdings as a secretary and financial manager,” said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

She said the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Johannesburg received the matter for investigation into the allegations against Van Wyk. “Further investigation revealed that Van Wyk transferred approximately R2.2 million on different transactions into his bank accounts for the period,” said Mulamu. “A warrant of arrest was issued for Van Wyk’s apprehension. He handed himself in at the Johannesburg Hawks’ office on Thursday where he was formally charged with fraud.”

He appeared in court on the same day and was granted R10 000 bail. The case was postponed to November 4 for the appointment of legal aid representatives. In May, a Joburg woman was arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly defrauding her company of R17 million over a period of eight years. The Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team arrested Dhayanethi Moodley, 53, after she handed herself in.

The alleged corruption happened between 2012 and 2020 when Moodley was the financial manager of a Bryanston food and beverages packaging machinery company. At the time, Mulamu said allegations against Moodley were that she created fraudulent invoices for payments on services not requested by her company. “Apparently the companies names she allegedly used were the ones her employer always used for services hence it was easy for her to transfer money.