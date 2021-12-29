Hawks bust man travelling with drugs worth R2m on R59 highway

CAPE TOWN – A 47-year-old man is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Thursday after he was found to be in possession of crystal meth worth R2 million. According to Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after information was received of alleged drug trafficking.

He said the Hawks’ SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau together with Crime Intelligence and K9 unit swiftly responded to a tip off about a suspect who was allegedly distributing batches of drugs in the Vaal area. “A vehicle matching the description was spotted at about 7.45pm on the R59 highway travelling towards Vereeniging. “On stopping and searching the orange Nissan Navara, a grey luggage bag was allegedly found at the back seat containing five packets of suspected crystal meth weighing 1.5kg each,” Nkwalase said.