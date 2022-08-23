Hawks conduct search and seizure operations of former OCJ employees accused of benefiting from R225m IT contract

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said it conducted a search-and-seizure operation at the premises of three former employees of the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) who are accused of benefiting from a R225 million IT contract. In June, the former employees – who include a former chief financial officer, former spokesperson, and former case management director – were implicated in setting themselves up to benefit from the R225 million IT contract awarded to multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters.

According to the Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, its Serious Corruption Investigation team simultaneously descended on the premises of the three former OCJ employees on Tuesday morning in Pretoria and Kempton Park. “The contract in question relates to the national roll-out of the digital electronic case management and litigation system which was initiated at the high courts in Johannesburg and Pretoria to allow for virtual hearings. “The trio are said to have been instrumental in setting up the six-year contract which started during the Covid-19 pandemic. After the contract was in place they resigned and became directors of ZA Square Consulting which subcontracted to the main service provider.

“They reportedly stood to gain about R67 million through this deal,” Ramovha said. The matter was reported to the Hawks by the OCJ and the search-and-seizure operation was conducted to obtain documentary and electronic evidence. The Hawks said the preferred charges would be of fraud, and corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, and the contravention of the Cybercrime Act.

Arrests have not been made yet. The investigation continues. [email protected]

