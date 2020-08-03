Hawks investigating ’more serious allegations’ against Norma Gigaba

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria – Questions have been raised as to why the Hawks have been involved in Norma Gigaba’s crimen injuria and malicious damage case, but a spokesperson of the elite unit explained on Monday that it was in fact investigating other, more serious allegations against the wife of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba. She was on Monday ordered to reappear in court on September 14 on charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property after allegedly scratching a luxury car her husband had borrowed. Norma, 40, appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate's Court after she was arrested on Friday and detained overnight at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria. Her legal team is headed by advocate Dali Mpofu. Gigaba was released on Saturday morning but was not allowed to return to the family home she shares with the former minister of home affairs, public enterprises and finance. However, subsequent to her court appearance on Monday, it is understood that the State prosecutor authorised her to go back to the family home in Pretoria's Waterkloof suburb.

The Hawks said on Monday that the docket informing the charges of crimen injuria and damage to property have been handed over to the police.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi of the Hawks said: "There is another level to the case and we are investigating more serious allegations."

It is reliably understood that these concern a threat to her husband's life.

Gigaba resigned as minister of home affairs under a cloud in 2018 after an embarrassing sex tape surfaced and he was found by the public protector to have lied under oath and violated the executive code of ethics in relation to the Fireblade Aviation matter.

He is no longer an MP but was asked by the ruling ANC to head efforts to reform the party's youth wing.

African News Agency (ANA)