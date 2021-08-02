Hawks nab man accused of murder while appearing in court for another murder

JOHANNESBURG - An Mpumalanga man has been remanded in custody for the 2019 murder of 37-year-old Vincent Ngwato, who was shot dead while drinking at a tavern in Mkhuhlu. The Hawks in Mpumalanga said they arrested the suspect, Johan Edward Ndlovu, 34, when he appeared at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court in an unrelated murder case.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Ndlovu was a member of the “Mpumalanga gangsters”. She said he was remanded in custody by the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation for murder at the magistrate’s court on Thursday while he was appearing for another murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms. “It is alleged that on 18 November 2019, an unknown suspect fatally wounded the victim, Vincent Ngwato, in a hail of bullets at one of the taverns in Mkhuhlu while he was drinking liquor, and the suspect fled the scene,” Sekgotodi said.

The Hawks linked the suspect to the murder. “During the investigation, the team linked the suspect, who was in prison, arrested for (another) murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms related cases, with the murder of Ngwato and he was charged,” said Sekgotodi. Ndlovu will appear in court on Wednesday as he awaits a legal representative in the matter.