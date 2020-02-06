The Hawks has called on the public to assist it in finding out the whereabouts of Owen Bruce James, 41, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a fraud case and theft.

PORT ELIZABETH – The Serious Commercial Crime Investigative Unit of the Hawks has called on the public to assist it in finding out the whereabouts of Owen Bruce James, 41, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a fraud case and theft. On 30 April, 2010, the Eastern Cape department of education discovered that 14 fraudulent transactions were executed at the department where payments were made to four schools.

The police said the bank details to which the fraudulent payments did not belong to legitimate beneficiaries of the department. "It is further alleged that internal payment procedures were flouted," the Hawks said.

Investigations reveal that one of the bank accounts to which a payment was made belonged to James. Approximately R600,000 was deposited into this account and this amount was withdrawn from the account on 1 April 2010.

The Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court issued a warrant of arrest for James on 8 March 2016. The Hawks said he might be living in Johannesburg.