Hawks seize fake Ford-branded car parts and accessories worth R500 000

PRETORIA – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) concerted efforts to fight the widespread intellectual property crimes in partnership with various stakeholders in the country are yielding great results following several search and seizures executed in several parts of the country. The Hawks have seized counterfeit vehicle parts and accessories which were being sold as genuine Ford-branded parts.

“The intellectual property rights section attached to the serious commercial crime investigation team and tactical operations management section (TOMS), both from the Hawks at head office, working together with brand protector experts from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys, executed a search and seizure disruptive operation in line with the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997 on three businesses,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase. The Hawks have seized counterfeit Ford-branded vehicle parts and accessories worth R500 000 in Gauteng. Photo: Supplied/Hawks He said the businesses were trading at the Lifestyle Centre, Boksburg. The raids on Thursday followed “a systematic investigation into dealing in counterfeit vehicle parts and accessories” sold under the guise of genuine Ford-branded products.

“This search was preceded by a test purchase of products to secure a successful search warrant which was obtained, and during the search large quantities of vehicle parts and accessories bearing Ford brand and logo were found from each of the three business premises,” said Nkwalase. He said the seized goods were estimated at R500 000. The Hawks have seized counterfeit Ford-branded vehicle parts and accessories worth R500 000 in Gauteng. Photo: Supplied/Hawks “The goods worth a combined value of R500 000 were seized and transported to the designated counterfeit goods depot pending the finalisation of the criminal and civil cases against the suspects,” said Nkwalase.

“The suspected duo, aged 25 and 29, will at a later stage be served with J175 summons to appear in court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.” The Hawks have seized counterfeit Ford-branded vehicle parts and accessories worth R500 000 in Gauteng. Photo: Supplied/Hawks IOL