Hawks shoot and kill three armed suspected robbers

Johannesburg – Three armed men believed to have been on their way to commit a robbery in a stolen car died under a hail of bullets from members of the Hawks before carrying out their plan. The three men died in Marlboro and their accomplice was arrested. According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the incident happened on Tuesday. She said the Hawks' Tactical Operational Management Section and Gauteng Saturation Unit, assisted by security companies, received information about a suspected vehicle that was going to be used in an armed robbery. Mogale said the team spotted the vehicle on the M1 highway.

“When the officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued wherein three of the suspects were fatally wounded and the fourth was arrested.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the silver sedan was used in a home invasion in Paulshof 20 minutes before they were apprehended.”

Mogale said the car had false registration number and further investigations revealed it had been stolen during a robbery in Parkview.

She also said two 9mm firearms were recovered from the scene and one had the serial number filed off.

“Items including a plasma television from the Paulshof robbery were recovered.

“The arrested suspect will appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder, house robbery and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle,“ Mogale said.

On the same day, an alleged robber was killed and two arrested following a shoot-out between security guards and a group of men who had robbed a store in the Westonaria CBD.

A bystander was also wounded in the chaos.

Allegations are that about eight suspects entered the store just before 11am. They allegedly held the employees and shoppers at gunpoint, taking cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said that on their way out of the store, the suspects were confronted by a private security response team and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect died and the others ran away or drove off in least three getaway cars.

IOL