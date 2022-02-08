Hawks welcome jail terms for Thulsie twins on terrorist charges

THE Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has welcomed the sentencing of Brandon-Lee Thulsie to eight years’ imprisonment and his twin brother, Tony-Lee Thulsie to 11 years’ imprisonment for terrorism-related crimes that reportedly took place between 2015 and 2016. The High Court in Johannesburg ruled that time already spent by the twins in custody, awaiting trial from the date of their arrest, will be considered as time served.

The brothers were declared unfit to possess firearms, in terms of the Firearms Control Act. “This is after they pleaded guilty on Monday, February 7, following an intensive prosecution-led investigation by the members of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team within the Serious Organised Crime Investigation (unit) of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation,” said spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale. The twins were arrested in 2016 in a multi-disciplinary operation on the West Rand on allegations of planning attacks on the US Embassy, the UK High Commission and Jewish institutions within South Africa.

The brothers had tried to leave South Africa to join the jihadist terrorist group, Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Mogale said the investigation also revealed that the twins conspired with a man known as Abu Harb to perform terrorist acts in South Africa. “One of the accused, Brandon-Lee, was also found with a document connected to terrorist activities, a Mujahid guide,” she said.

Both accused were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for attempting to leave South Africa to join ISIL in Syria. Tony-Lee was further sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for conspiring with Abu Harb whereas Brandon-Lee was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for possession of the Mujahid guide. National head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has applauded the law enforcement team for the successful conviction.