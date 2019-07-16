Warren Batchelor, brother of former soccer star Marc Batchelor who was shot and killed outside his home in Olivedale speaks to the media outside his brother's home. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - “I’m completely devastated, no one deserves to die in that manner, it was hard seeing my brother lying in the car,” said Warren Batchelor on Tuesday morning.' “My brother had a colourful character and he was talented,” lamented Warren.

Warren was speaking outside his brother Marc Batchelor’s home in Olivedale.

He said the family were hoping that justice will prevail.

The former Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs football player was shot dead on Monday evening. Marc Batchelor was driving with his gardener in his car when he was shot dead outside his home at about 6.30 pm.

Initial reports said the former footballer was shot by two men who were riding on a motorbike.

Soon after the shooting on Monday Police spokesperson, Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said: "Police are investigating a murder case after a former soccer player, Marc Batchelor was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale outside his house.

"He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle."

Police are looking for two suspects, who were seen fleeing the scene after they shot him several times.

Former soccer player Marc Batchelor was shot and killed outside his home in Olivedale North of Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Michelle Paine, a family friend said it was unbelievable and what they did to Marc was unfair. "He was a good person, what happened to him is hard to explain".

Marc Batchelor is perhaps best remembered for being part of the Pirates team that won the African Champions League tournament in 1995.

Commenting on the murder, Irvin Khoza the owner of Orlando Pirates Football Club and chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League, Nicknamed "Iron Duke or Squveve", said Marc Batchelor was a "hero".

The "Iron Duke" said during apartheid the striker would train in the townships and use the same showers with black players. He said along with Mark Fish and Gavin Lane, Marc Batchelor made South Africa appear "normal" when in fact it was not.

African News Agency/ANA