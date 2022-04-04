’He stole my money’ - Woman confesses to battering nephew to death and burying him in her backyard

Pretoria – A Gauteng woman, Andile Aalivirah Mthembu, arrested for allegedly killing her 16-year-old nephew who had visited her at her home in Tsakane, abandoned her bail application when she appeared in court Monday. North Gauteng regional spokesperson for the director of public prosecutions, Lumka Mahanjana, said Mthembu, 36, appeared in the Tsakane District Court, accused of battering her nephew to death. The relative has been identified in the media as Neo Mahlangu.

“Mthembu is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. It is alleged that on 22 March 2022, Mthembu killed her 16-year-old nephew by assaulting him with a stick and forced her 14-year-old son to hold the deceased down while being assaulted to death,” said Mahanjana. A Gauteng woman Andile Aalivirah Mthembu has confessed to murdering her nephew who was exhumed in her backyard. Photo: Twitter/CrimeInSA “In court, Mthembu confessed in front of Magistrate Nico Venter in his chambers that she indeed committed the alleged offences because the nephew had admitted to stealing money from her.” Mthembu was arrested on Friday after her son sent pictures of the gruesome incident to his relative in KwaZulu-Natal.

The relatives then called the police, and Mthembu pointed out where she had buried the body of the deceased. “The matter was postponed to 12 April 2022 for further investigation and to be transferred to the regional court,” said Mahanjana. Earlier on Monday, acting provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Major General Girly Mbele, condemned the incident in which the teenage boy was allegedly assaulted to death by his aunt and buried in the backyard.

