Michelle Paine and Warren Batchelor, relatives of former soccer star Marc Batchelor, leaving his home. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Tuesday expressed their condolences to the family, friends, and the South African soccer fraternity following the death of the former striker Marc Batchelor who famously represented the ‘big three’ Soweto sides – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows. Batchelor was shot and killed while inside his vehicle outside his Johannesburg home on Monday night following a hail of bullets by two assailants who rode up on a motorcycle.

The suspects were reported to have fled the scene after the shooting, leaving the former soccer player for dead and the passenger uninjured.

IFP Gauteng provincial Chairperson, Bonginkosi Dhlamini said: "We are deeply saddened by the news that Marc Batchelor has passed on. Marc was a true professional who made an impact in each club he represented. As the IFP Gauteng, we were always proud to know that he was born and bred in this province.

"He was a rare breed and a true Gauteng champion and to understand this, one needs only to consider all the biggest clubs he represented during his footballing career and the countless trophies he won. We shall miss his enduring legacy of playing with aggression, passion and heart."

Dhlamini he said they were urging the police to leave no stone unturned in the hunt for those responsible for his murder and they were appealing to those that might have information on the shooting to come forward.

"It is important that justice is served to enable the Batchelor family to find closure in knowing that those responsible for this senseless murder are held accountable for their actions. We pray that God will grant his family and loved ones the serenity and peace that they need to get through this difficult time," said Dhlamini.

African News Agency (ANA)