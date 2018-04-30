Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa tended to patients at Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi in solidarity with nurses and doctors for Workers Day. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa tended to patients at Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi on Tuesday morning in solidarity with nurses and doctors for Workers Day.

Ramokgopa asked patients and nurses what kind of resources the public clinic needed to enhance service delivery.

Doctor Bahupeleng Mashaba said she was happy with most things in the clinic because she was able to assist patients every time she came to the hospital.

She said, however, that the clinic could use a few more nurses and more health equipment to speed up service.

Patient Siyabonga Hendricks travelled from Phomolong to bring her 2-year-old daughter, Sibabalo, for a routine check-up. She was assisted by Ramokgopa and watched her conduct a thorough check-up of her daughter.

"I am so happy to see the MEC come here to help and also talk to us. It shows she is still a good doctor even though she is now a politician. I could not think of anything to tell her to improve at the clinic because I am happy with the current state," said Hendricks.

The MEC hoped that her visit to the Tshwane clinic would encourage workers across the country to perform their duties with pride and utmost dedication.

Media houses gathered at the clinic to witness the MEC do what she loves doing most - which is assisting people.

