Health workers killed in Boksburg explosion died heartbroken as they were underpaid - Denosa

Pretoria - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) says the 12 health workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital who died during an explosion on Christmas Eve, died heartbroken because they were underpaid and had to work overtime to make ends meet. Denosa’s Gauteng chairperson, Simphiwe Gada, was speaking on Tuesday at a healing service for the survivors of the Boksburg explosion.

Gada made the comments after it was revealed that one of the nurses was actually off on the day of the incident but was working overtime when she died. “These are heartbroken people...To hear a picture being depicted about a worker who voluntarily said, ‘Can I please come and work on the 24th,’’ while she was not supposed to come...It’s not all about passion, the kids must eat.“ “To come hear and say hallelujah workers are happy, no-no-no, not in our space as an organised labour. We are not rejoicing as workers,” he said.

Gada admitted that this was not a platform to complain but said he would not miss an opportunity to address nurses’ grievances when government officials are present. “They know very well about our struggles, they know very well about our plight.” Speaking to eNCA, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said they were aware of the issues which were raised by the union.

“We had a meeting last week discussing some of the conditions of our health workers, how they are being treated, the amount of money they are getting and we have even raised it with the minister,” she told the broadcaster. On Tuesday, the death toll climbed to 38. Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell said the municipality is investigating the cause of the accident in its quest for justice for the affected families who lost their loved ones during the explosion.

“The City is exploring its legal options to act against both the company that owns the truck and the driver. We are of the opinion that there is sufficient evidence to do so. More information in this regard will be communicated in due course,” she said. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old truck driver was released before he was due to appear in court after police said there was not enough evidence against him to warrant his prosecution. At the time of his release from custody, the death toll stood at 18 and the numbers have doubled since.