Johannesburg - The families of two metro police officers killed when an allegedly drunk driver rammed into a roadblock in Paulshof, Joburg, on Monday night visited the accident for the first time on Thursday.

Winnie Mokholo, 35, and Sophie Ngoasheng, 45, were declared dead at the scene following the accident.

Mokgolo's aunt Gloria Mokgolo said, "It hurts. She was a breadwinner."

Mokgolo was a single mother of three children aged 19, 16 and five.

Ngoasheng had two children.

The families and hundreds of Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers visited the scene for a wreath laying ceremony.

Emotions ran high, with family members crying uncontrollably.

"Go well my grandchild," said a family member as she placed a rose in front of two silver crosses placed where the accident happened.

The band played Lion of Juda, among other songs.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old man who allegedly drove into the roadblock, appeared briefly before the Alexandra Regional Court for bail application earlier on Thursday.

The hearing could not continue due to incomplete investigations. A formal bail application is expected to be heard next week.

Pretorius was allegedly three times over the legal alcohol limit.

@smashaba

The Star