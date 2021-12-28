Heavy rains breach Vaal Dam, sluice gate to be opened

PRETORIA - The heavy rains in Gauteng have seen the Vaal Dam reach its maximum capacity, prompting the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to announce it was opening one sluice gate on Tuesday. The DWS warned that it was important for all the farmers and other communities downstream of the dam to move their equipment away from expected heavy flows.

The DWS said it would continue to monitor the system and might open another sluice gate if the heavy rains continue. The weather department has warned that rains and thunderstorms in Gauteng could continue for the next few days. Meanwhile, ENCA reported that people living next to the Jukskei River in Alexandra had been told to leave immediately as the river swells after continued heavy rains.

This comes after residents of the Stjwetla informal settlement were left devastated in 2017 when their shacks were swept away by floods. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has advised residents to find alternative accommodation, the broadcaster added in its report. Eskom wrote on Twitter warning residents to be vigilant and steer clear of exposed electrical wires over the stormy festive season.

The power utility said its infrastructure is “vulnerable during inclement weather, resulting in powerlines falling over and live electrical wires laying on the ground.” “Be vigilant and look out for electrical hazards during flooding.” Eskom urged residents to be mindful of fallen pylons and electricity lines.