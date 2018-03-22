220318 Rain today in Johannesburg has been pouring for the most part of the day.Photo Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Heavy rains in Johannesburg over the past two days have caused graves and headstones at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery to collapse into the ground, the City of Johannesburg said on Friday.

"Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ), together with the risk assessment team are presently at Olifantsvlei Cemetery to ascertain the extent of the damage caused by the persistent high rains," a statement from the City said.

"Initial reports indicate that burials that took place during the past three weeks in the new section are the ones that have been severely impacted."

The City appealed to families who buried loves ones at Olifantsvlie, specifically over the last three weeks, to contact the cemetery manager.

"In order to preserve the dignity of the dearly departed residents of our City, JCPZ will offer soil to families whose graves have been affected by the erosion caused by the rain, and will additionally refill the graves once the rain subsides."

The Cemetery manager, Reggie Moloi, can be contacted on 011 028 0092 during office hours and on 082 803 0655 after hours.

