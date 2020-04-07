Help Feed SA bring relief to vulnerable communities during lockdown

Durban - The impact of Covid-19 and the emergency lockdown measures that have been put in place to combat it are having a devastating effect on vulnerable communities. Feed SA, a non-profit organisation which feeds close to 6 500 people daily, is in need of funds to continue its relief efforts to some of these communities. The organisation assists with life-saving support to people who: Cannot afford to stockpile,

Live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions,

Are sick or elderly and cannot risk exposure,

Do not receive any income if they do not attend work,

Do not have access to healthcare.

Feed SA is challenging corporates as well as individuals to come on board and help towards putting together essential bulk packs to be distributed to 5 000 households across various townships including Soweto, Orange Farm, Ivory Park and Alexandra.

Each pack contains a selection of non-perishable goods, personal and sanitary items, cleaning materials and household items. These essential hampers are valued at approximately R480 and will sustain a family of four for close to two weeks.

In addition to the desperately-needed support, the hampers in turn enable longer periods of social distancing and ease the financial burden for those who are most affected.

For more information on how you can help please contact Romi Levenstien on 072 378 2554.

* If you are an NGO, NPO or charity organisation helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, please send at least 150 words about your organisation and how the public can help to [email protected] so that we can help you raise awareness.