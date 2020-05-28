Here's how one SA school is preparing to welcome learners back on June 1

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gauteng - Teachers at Fourways High School in Johannesburg are handing out awards of appreciation to their school leadership to thank them for guiding them through the coronavirus pandemic. While the nation locked down on April 20, Fourways High School geared up. By the time the education minister announced that all teachers would return to school on May 25, the school had a response plan ready. Teacher at the school, Ruschka Jaffer, said the School Governing Body (SGB) and the School Leadership Team (SLT) instituted a Covid Management Team (CMT) lead by deputy principal Garth Nielson and SGB member Marius Greyling. "The team developed a 28-page policy document after studying all relevant Government Gazettes, including the Disaster Management Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Act. It engaged with the departments of Employment and Labour, Health, Gauteng Department of Basic Education as well as SGB organisations." "The team also participated in critical webinars to assist in preparing and managing the process of reopening," she said.

Jaffer said the school has 1 300 learners and more than 80 teaching and non-teaching staff. Those serving on the Covid management team include the deputy principals, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents serving on the SGB, grounds staff, as well as members of security.

She said since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the nationwide lockdown on March 27, acting deputy principal Andrew Holliday took swift action in setting up a comprehensive online programme following a revised timetable.

"With daily briefings at 7:30am and lessons beginning at 8am, Fourways High School created a structured environment to ensure continued support to both learners and staff. Although getting off to a bumpy start and overcoming fear and resistance to technology, the online programme proved successful and is still running. At the same time, the school development programme continued to fulfill its mandate," she said.

Jaffer said the programmes were run by teachers with the support of parents and all learners had an equal opportunity to succeed.

She said this collaboration ensured that no learner was left behind.

Food parcels, household necessities, data and anything needed was sourced and often paid for by teachers and delivered to those in need.

"At a high functioning school, the staff usually work hard, but in the face of a global pandemic, the teachers at Fourways High School rose to the challenge and worked harder," Jaffer said.

With the return of Grade 7 and 12 learners, 226 matrics will return to school.

Jaffer said learners will be screened and register taken as they enter and leave school grounds.

"Each learner will be given two masks and taught how to physical distance as well as the importance of a new way of life at school to ensure safety for all," she said.

Going forward, Jaffer said, in light of the uncertainty facing the nation, the teachers at Fourways High School feel assured that the school leadership has prioritised their well-being and those of learners and non-teaching staff.

"It is uncertain what the opening of schools will mean for the death toll in the country and whether this was the right thing to do. What is certain however is that Fourways High School has shown its teachers, learners and their parents the effect good leadership, planning, and delivery can have on a cohort of people," she said.

The school is happy to share its compliance policies and procedures. They can be accessed on www.4ways.co.za.