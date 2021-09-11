Here’s where you can get vaccinated in Gauteng this weekend

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Government has increased the number of coronavirus vaccination sites to 59 this weekend as the province continues to ramp up efforts to boost its mass vaccination campaign. More than 3,8 million people have been vaccinated against the virus in the province so far.

In Gauteng, any one who wishes to be vaccinated can walk-in at a vaccine or vaccine pop-up site. “All vaccination sites accept walk-ins in order to ensure no one is left behind,” said spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga. “People who are not registered on the EVDS will be assisted with the process and get vaccinated on the spot.

“Vaccination will help us return to the things we love such as attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice safely,” he said. Where to go for vaccination: Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi were in the Vaal in Sedibeng on Friday, in a bid to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Other members of the Gauteng executive were in other parts of the province, such as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and the West Rand, encouraging members of the public to take the jab. The Gauteng Government has set a 10 million vaccination target before December, and has also warned the public that a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic was likely before the end of the year. One of the media personalities who was vaccinated against the virus at the Vaal University of Technology’s Vanderbijlpark campus vaccination pop-up site, was YFM DJ Tshepi Mabulane.

Mabulane took the jab live on air while recording from a pop-up studio situated at the university. Another person who got their jab at the university, was 29-year-old Nadia Nagel, who encouraged other people to get their jabs as soon as possible. “I encourage you guys to all get it done, it is the safer, wiser thing to do and together we can fight this,” she said.