Cape Town - 160927 - Traffic clogs up on the N1 outgoing as people make their way home after work. Picture: David Ritchie
Heritage weekend traffic: Accident cleared on N3 highway, traffic flowing with more travellers expected on Friday

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 53m ago

Johannesburg – Traffic is flowing on N3 highway despite high volumes, with travellers expected on Friday morning

The earlier accident scene on the N3 highway in which at least one person died has been cleared. The highway continues to see high traffic volumes, the N3 Toll Concession said late on Thursday.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said traffic volumes were still high on the highway with upwards of 1400 cars passing the Mooi River toll plaza every hour.

She said the earlier accident scene in which at least one person died when a truck and a car crashed in the Warden area had been cleared by 3pm on Thursday.

Dhoogra said they were expecting high traffic volumes on Friday from about 6am to midday.

“We are expecting that this will continue for another hour (tonight) and expect the traffic to pick up from 6am till about midday tomorrow,” she said by phone. .

Thousands of people are expected to be travelling for leisure and visiting family from Thursday for the Heritage Day long weekend. .

She said motorists should obey the rules of of the road, not speed, stop regularly and continue to remain vigilant on the road.

For updates on the N3, motorists (or their passengers) can contact 0800 63 43 57 or follow @N3Route on Twitter for updates.

