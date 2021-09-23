Heritage weekend traffic: Accident cleared on N3 highway, traffic flowing with more travellers expected on Friday

The earlier accident scene on the N3 highway in which at least one person died has been cleared. The highway continues to see high traffic volumes, the N3 Toll Concession said late on Thursday.

Johannesburg – Traffic is flowing on N3 highway despite high volumes, with travellers expected on Friday morning

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said traffic volumes were still high on the highway with upwards of 1400 cars passing the Mooi River toll plaza every hour.

She said the earlier accident scene in which at least one person died when a truck and a car crashed in the Warden area had been cleared by 3pm on Thursday.

Dhoogra said they were expecting high traffic volumes on Friday from about 6am to midday.